Wil Wheaton Trash Talks on Celebrity Jeopardy! in ‘Protect Trans Kids’ Pin

Hollywood star Wil Wheaton is best known for his roles as Gordie in the coming-of-age story Stand by Me with the late River Phoenix, and as Wesley Crusher in the Star Trek film franchise. His portrayal of Wesley was so memorable, it earned him a recurring role (as himself, as a Star Trek actor) on The Big Bang Theory with Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco.

On the season finale of Celebrity Jeopardy!, Wheaton competes against comedic actors Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens) and Ike Barinholtz (MADtv) for the title of Celebrity Jeopardy! champion and the $1 million grand prize.

As seen in the sneak peek video above, Oswalt and Wheaton exchange a little “Jeopardy trash talk” before the game begins.

Above: Bialik, Wheaton on Celebrity Jeopardy! Final (ABC/Tyler Golden)

As seen in the photos above with his former Big Bang Theory co-star, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik, Wheaton wears a Protect Trans Kids lapel pin.

Wheaton is known for wearing lapel pins while working on his podcast, as seen below. Although sometimes his fans aren’t always sure what they represent. When he wore the gold pin below with the four stripes/rectangles, some Star Trek fans assumed the four lines represent “Captain pips.” Others assume it’s a shout-out to the punk band, Black Flag.

As one replied: “I dig the Flag pin. Was that an intentional pun, just a declaration of punk love, or both?”

Another fan jumped in to assert that it is an homage to Black Flag: “He has it tattoo’d on the back of his neck too.” Wheaton has yet to reply to the questions regarding the pin.