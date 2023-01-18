Selena Gomez Says She’s A “Wanna Be” Surrounded By Legends, Fans Defend Her

Selena Gomez somehow isn’t the brightest face in the photo below — or at least she has some competition for once. After all, the photo is chock full of legendary performers, with Oscar-hoarder Meryl Streep, comic legend Steve Martin, the distinctive actor Paul Rudd and yet another comic legend Martin Short all in the crowded frame.

So high is the wattage and so enviable the Hollywood experience she’s surrounded by, Gomez says she feels like a “wanna be” — hardly the description her fans would choose.

Indeed, they come to her defense in the comments and take aim at her modesty. One writes: “Can’t wait to see watch (but you are a queen 👸🏻 not a wannabe).”

Gomez wrote: “Very, very grateful lady! @onlymurdershulu @hulu @johnnyhoffman5 thank you for making this wanna be an unbelievably, absurdly happy human.”

The Queen then, and her consort, are part of Only Murders in The Building, Season 3 of the Hulu superhit brought to you by John Hoffman (“Indianapolis”, “Queen of the Jews, aka Queen Bess”, “The Last of Sheila”).

Hoffman shared the same photo with his own terrific caption: “Say hello to the cast of Season Three: ‘Only Legends In The Building!’ My heart!”