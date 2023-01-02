Marisol Nichols Stuns in Bodysuit, Fishnets and 6-Inch Stilettos

Actress Marisol Nichols is best known for her roles as Nadia Yassir on the dramatic series 24 with Kiefer Sutherland and (currently) as Veronica’s mother, Hermione Lodge, on the CW teen drama Riverdale with Lili Reinhart (Betty) and Camila Mendes (Veronica).

When not filming Riverdale, Nichols often models. When she shared the stunning photo below, of her wearing a bodysuit with a pair of 6-inch platform stilettos (by YSL), she wrote: “Christmas decorations packed away…let’s do this 2023!”

Celebrity fashion stylist LIANDRA shared more photos of Nichols (in fishnets, too) below.

Get ready to see more of Nichols: she recently finished filming the movie Winter Spring Summer or Fall with Jenny Ortega (Wednesday).

Winter Spring Summer or Fall is about two teens (Ortega and Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier in Wednesday) who meet and fall in love over four days. Cute photos above. Winter Spring Summer or Fall was written and directed by Tiffany Paulsen, who’s behind Emma Roberts‘ new romcom, About Fate.