Heidi Klum Stuns and Struts in Unbuttoned Denim Overall Dress

Get ready to see more of supermodel Heidi Klum. She’s reuniting with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Terry Crews for the premiere of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.

It’s a spin-off series that features winners (ventriloquist Terry Fator), finalists, fan favorites (singer and cancer survivor Caly Bevier) and viral sensations from previous seasons of AGT and the non-American Got Talent franchises around the world.

For the big televised event, the fashion icon Klum stuns and struts in a curve-hugging denim bodycon dress (without a shirt) and leaves the bottom unbuttoned. The slit of the dress allows Heidi to walk more comfortably and fans to admire her famously long legs.

Klum yodels in the video above to “get your attention,” which doesn’t seem necessary in that form-fitting dress.

As seen in the video above, Klum gives a BTS sneak peek of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars in that stunning ensemble. That’s AGT Season 17 contestant, stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield she says hello to backstage.

Above: Mike E. Winfield on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars (Trae Patton/NBC)

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars premieres on Monday, January 2, 2023 at 8 pm ET on NBC.