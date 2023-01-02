AGT Singer Caly Bevier, Cancer Survivor, Soars to 2.5 Million Mark  

America’s Got Talent executive producer Simon Cowell joins two of his fellow AGT judges — supermodel Heidi Klum and comedian Howie Mandel — and host Terry Crews to launch America’s Got Talent: All-Stars. The new series welcomes back past winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from America’s Got Talent and (non-U.S.) Got Talent franchises who compete for the All-Star title.

AGT winner ventriloquist Terry Fator (Season 2, 2007) will perform as well as Simon Cowell‘s Golden Buzzer singer Caly Bevier, among others.

During her AGT audition in 2016 (Season 11), 16-year-old Caly revealed that she was thankfully in remission after being treated for a form of ovarian cancer. (Caly was eliminated from the AGT competition during the semi-finals: Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer, singer/ukulele player Grace VanderWaal, won.)

As seen in the new promotional photo above, the now 23-year-old performs on the All-Stars premiere in a stunning white mini dress.

Even before her return to the AGT stage, Caly has hit the 2.5 million streams mark on Spotify (see above). Below is Caly’s official music video for her hit song, ‘Hate U Sometimes.’

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars premieres Monday, January 2 at 8 pm ET on NBC.