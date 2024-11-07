On the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage episode “Todd’s Mom,” things get awkward when new parents Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) try to make new friends.

Casey Wilson guest stars on the Young Sheldon spin-off as Beth, “a fellow waitress Mandy befriends at the diner who is looking for fun in the wake of her recent divorce.”

[Above, (L-R): Jackson Kelly as Todd, Casey Wilson as Beth, Emily Osment as Mandy and Montana Jordan as Georgie, Photo: Robert Voets/CBS]

Wilson is known for her role in movies including Bride Wars (Stacy, the one who wouldn’t change the date of her wedding), Gone Girl (Noelle), Killer (Kristen), and in the TV series Happy Endings (Penny Hartz), among others.

Note: Wilson co-wrote the script for Bride Wars with her best friend, June Diane Raphael. In the interview below, Wilson tells the story of how they pitched the script to Kate Hudson in her living room.

As seen below, Wilson recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen with her podcast co-star Danielle Schneider (on the right) and Real Housewives of Orange County star Jennifer Pedranti (center).

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airs Thursdays at 8 pm on CBS, right before Ghosts at 8:30 pm, Matlock at 9 pm, and Elsbeth at 10 pm.