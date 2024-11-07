Pamela Anderson Teases “Working on a New Film”

Former Baywatch and Playboy playmate model Pamela Anderson made her very first appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on October 14.

Anderson is promoting her new cookbook, I Love You: Recipes from the Heart, which she wrote from her home on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.

As seen in the video below, after receiving a warm welcome from the live audience, she tapped Colbert’s desk and told him, “I knew I’d get here one day.”

On the October 14 show, Anderson spoke of her handmade Scandinavian visiting cake. (Her father is Finnish.)

As seen below, with two slices of the cake, Colbert served Anderson a cup of tea (she makes her own) from a delicate floral tea set at his desk.

[Above: Anderson on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Monday’s October 14, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS]

When Anderson explains that she calls the blend “sensual,” and warns Colbert (“be careful”) he smiles and blushes, and the audience joins in laughing.

Get ready to see more of Anderson: with the closeup photos above, of her stopping to smell the roses (literally) in her garden, she wrote: “…morning dew and roses in bloom… nothing compares… I’ve been away from home for many months meeting so many of you and working on a new film—so much more to share soon, blessings.”

Anderson stars in the upcoming thriller Rosebush Pruning, a remake of the 1965 Marco Bellocchio film Fists in the Pocket, with Elle Fanning (Maleficent) and Riley Keough (Daisy and the Six).

It’s about a “dysfunctional” family who struggle with “genetic illnesses” while living together on a country estate.

As seen above and below, Anderson has been traveling abroad, filming Rosebush Pruning on a number of locations throughout Europe.

Anderson said of the Brazilian director Karim Aïnouz (Invisible Life) that being on set with him was one of the best experiences of her life. “He’s amazing at everything,” she said.