Anna Camp Drops Cheeky Photo, “Daring and Sexy”

Hollywood star Anna Camp is known for her roles in films including The Help and Pitch Perfect, and in TV series including True Blood, Mad Men, and Perfect Harmony. But recently the 42-year-old blonde beauty has been diving deeper into the sci-fi, supernatural, and horror genres.

Below: Camp wore a chartreuse cami lace dress to the premiere of Nuked.

Camp is currently promoting her new comedy/horror series Hysteria!, and garnering the attention of her fans on Instagram with photos including the otherworldly “cheeky” photo below.

Camp’s fans are going wild over the photo of Camp about to drop her flannel shirt which would leave her in her proverbial birthday suit.

One fan replied “daring and sexy.” Another chimed in and wrote “smokin’ hot.” Another fan confessed that he “needs this printed on canvas.”

Below is what she wore while promoting the horror movie From Black.

Hysteria! is set in the 1980s in a small town which is turned upside down when the varsity quarterback disappears and rumors swirl about Satanists being responsible. Three wannabe rock star teens in town decide to capitalize on the situation and rebrand themselves as a Satanic metal band.

Camp plays the local hard-core Christian mother who will do anything to protect her teenage daughter from demonic temptations.

Bonus: Julie Bowen (Modern Family) and iconic horror movie star Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead) co-star in the Peacock series. Trailer above.