Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Stuns in Leopard Mini Dress, “Limited Time Offer”

Hollywood star Kelly Reilly is best known for her role as Beth Dutton in the popular Western drama series Yellowstone, with two-time Oscar winner Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes.

As seen below, the 47-year-old blonde beauty is featured on the November/December cover of Cowgirl magazine.

With the stunning photos below — be sure to swipe to see Reilly rocking a leopard-print tank mini dress — the magazine is making a limited time only offer.

Reilly’s Yellowstone co-stars are going wild over the photos (by Beau Simmons). Jen Landon (Teeter) replied: “This is now my new favorite issue,” and Hassie Harrison (Laramie) wrote: “I want a copy!!!”

Get ready to see more of Reilly: Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres on Sunday, November 10 on Paramount, and she also stars in the upcoming crime thriller series Under Salt Marsh. Set in Wales, Reilly plays the protagonist, a detective turned schoolteacher who discovers the dead body of one of her third grade students.