Sarah Michelle Gellar Taunts Patrick Dempsey with Shirt, “Recognize It?”

Hollywood star Sarah Michelle Gellar is known for her roles in many movies especially those in which she played a teenager including I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, Scream, and as the iconic Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Gellar, now 47, is promoting her new project, Dexter: Original Sin with fellow former child actors including Christian Slater (Heathers) and Patrick Dempsey (Can’t Buy Me Love).

For the last day of filming Dexter: Original Sin with Dempsey, Gellar wore a white t-shirt with the words “Extra Anchovies, Please…” with an illustration of an anchovy wearing a Mexican sombrero. Gellar wrote: “I obviously had to wear something special. Who recognizes it???”

Gellar’s fans are going wild over the reference to Dempsey’s 1989 movie Loverboy.

Dempsey plays the protagonist, Randy Bodek, who after slacking at college is forced to move home and get a job. He eventually finds work as a pizza delivery driver at Señor Pizza and builds a thriving escort/gigolo business on the side. His clients slyly ask for “extra anchovies.”

Note: Loverboy also starred Kate Jackson (Charlie’s Angels) as Randy’s mom, and the late Carrie Fisher and Kirstie Alley as two of his clients. Trailer above.

Get ready to see more of Gellar and Dempsey, Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Friday, December 13, 2024.