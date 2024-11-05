Kelly Osbourne Stuns in Strapless Corset at Hollywood Birthday Party

TV personality Kelly Osbourne (The Osbournes, Fashion Police, Australia’s Got Talent), daughter of Black Sabbath Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, turned 40 last week and celebrated with a Chanel-themed karaoke birthday party at the W Hotel in Hollywood, California.

As seen in the photos below, Osbourne rocked a blonde up-do with a strapless black corset top and silky black skirt and stilettos. Swipe to see her three-tiered birthday cake decorated with a Chanel-esque label (No. 40 instead of the French perfumer’s famous No. 5.)

Pepperoni pizza from Prince Street and Pink’s hot dogs with mustard were served. Osbourne has announced that “40 is the new 21.”

As seen below, Osbourne’s almost 2-year-old son Sidney gave a “Special surprise performance” on the drums.

Other celebrities who attended Osbourne’s birthday party included model Shanina Shaik, actresses Brenda Song, Lucy Hale, Raven-Symoné, Alessandra Torresani, actors Carter Jenkins and Dylan Mulvaney, and former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay.