Katy Perry Riles Up Kamala Harris Crowd in Stunning Blue Bodysuit, “Where’s Doug?”

Mega star Katy Perry stepped away from her American Idol gig to promote her new music on her new album 143, which includes her hit song ‘Woman’s World.’

The raven-haired beauty put her tour plans on pause to hit a rally in the swing state of Pennsylvania for Vice President Kamala Harris.

As seen in the photos and video below, Perry riled up the Pittsburgh crowd on stage in a stunning blue sequin bodysuit with a loose sheer sarong below her hips. Off stage, Perry and her partner, Hollywood star Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings, Pirates of the Caribbean), wore matching camo Harris/Walz baseball hats when they greeted Harris.

In the video, after hugging Harris, Perry looks around and asks, “Where’s Doug?” When Harris points him out, the First Gentleman came over to the Hollywood power couple for a group hug.

Perry also performed her hit song “Part of Me” on stage (below).

Get ready to see more of Bloom: he will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming dramatic comedy Deep Cover with Bryce Dallas Howard (The Help, The Mandalorian) and Bloom’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-star Ian MacShane. It’s about three improv actors who are asked to go undercover by the police in London’s criminal underworld. Deep Cover is set for release by Amazon MGM in 2025.