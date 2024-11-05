Margot Robbie Strolls With Baby in “So Cute” Overalls, “Big Bold Beautiful”

Hollywood movie star Margot Robbie is best known for her roles in Barbie, The Wolf of Wall Street, Suicide Squad, Bombshell, and I, Tonya, among others, but at home with her husband of eight years, British film producer Tom Ackerley, she’s now known as “mum” to their newborn baby.

The Instagram fan account Margot Elise Robbie News shared the photos below of the 34-year-old blonde beauty and Ackerley taking a walk in Los Angeles with their baby in the carriage. Robbie delivered a baby boy on October 17.

Robbie is rocking a pair of blue jean overalls over a white short sleeve shirt and a pair of bright red Mary Jane flats.

Robbie’s fans are going wild over the post-baby look. More than one replied, “Awww so cute.”

Get ready to see more of Robbie: she will appear next on the big screen in the dramatic film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey with Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin, The Batman, The Penguin) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is described as “an imaginative tale of two strangers (Farrell and Robbie) who embark on a journey suggested by GPS. Along the way they meet a number of interesting characters and grow closer together.

Hollywood power couple Lily Rabe and Hamish Linkletter co-star. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey will be released in theaters on May 9, 2025.