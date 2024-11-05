JLo Stuns in Tiny Shorts in NYC, “Sexy Sweater Jumper”

Celebrity fashion stylist Rob Zangardi is often responsible for what mega star Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan) wears and doesn’t wear. When Zangardi dropped the photos below, of JLo rocking a knitted bomber jacket with matching tiny shorts by Italian fashion label Gucci, he wrote: “UNSTOPPABLE IN NYC.”

Fans of both Zangardi and Lopez are going wild over the fashion-forward look. Celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano replied, “Unstoppable is an understatement!” Another fan, concurring, replied: “sexy sweater jumper.”

Celeb manicurist Elle Gerstein noted that Lopez wore a pair of matching leather gloves to protect “her cinnamon spice mani from all this crisp air!”

Of course it’s not the first time Lopez has rocked a pair of tiny shorts. Last week at the AFI Fest, she flaunted her toned legs in another pair of short shorts with platform stilettos, see below.

Get ready to see more of Lopez: the 55-year-old from the Bronx has finished filming Kiss of the Spider Woman, based on the 1993 Broadway play which was based on the 1976 novel of the same title by Manuel Puig. Lopez plays the character Aurora and co-produced the film with her now ex-husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. No word on a release date yet.