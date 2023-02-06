Heidi Klum Goes Braless in Double Cutout Bodysuit, ‘What a Night’

It’s round six of auditions on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars. Past AGT winners, finalists, favorites and viral sensations continue to audition for the chance to win the title of AGT All-Star in front of music producer Simon Cowell, standup comedian Howie Mandel, and supermodel Heidi Klum.

When not encouraging contestants on AGT or the All-Stars spin-off, Klum is often turning heads on a red carpet, as see above in a golden plunging gown with her husband, German musician Tom Kaulitz, at the Grammy Awards. (The power couple is celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary this month.)

Klum knows what silhouette works for her. As seen above in Vegas, where she partied on stage with Dutch DJ Tiesto (husband of American model Annika Backes), Klum turned heads in a double cutout bodysuit with a plunging neckline that requires the wearer to go without a bra.

America’s Got Talent: All Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm on NBC.