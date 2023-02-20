Heidi Klum Stuns in Plunging Jumpsuit, Open-Toe Stilettos, ‘Oh My God’

It’s time for the final ten contestants of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars to give their final performances in front of executive producer Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. The best-of-the-best showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the winner. The AGT superfans vote to choose the champion, who will be revealed the following week (February 26).

The final 10 contestants are:

Singer Kodi Lee

Singer Tom Ball

Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mārgean

Young magician Aidan McCann (Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer, see above)

Dancing aerialists Power Duo

Stand-up comedian Michael E. Winfield (Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer)

Young saxophonist Avery Dixon

Detroit Youth Choir, Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer

Aerialist Aidan Bryant

Light Balance Kids, Howie’s Golden Buzzer

Acrobats The Bello Trio

For the America’s Got Talent: All-Stars Final Performances, Klum stuns in an orange jumpsuit with a plunging neckline by designer Moschino with a pair of gold peek-a-boo platform stilettos.

With the photo shoot video above, Klum uses the Adele song, “Oh My God,” from her 2021 album 30. The song is reportedly about Adele’s desire to start dating again (after filing from divorce in 2019) and “being guarded while beginning a relationship with a new love interest.”

It’s not the first time Klum has struck a seductive pose in a bodysuit (see above).

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.