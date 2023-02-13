This week on America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, the talent show judges — music producer Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews — review the journeys of the 11 AGT: All-Stars finalists, “reflecting on their reactions while looking ahead to the upcoming final performances.”

The 11 AGT: All-Stars Finalists:

Singer/pianist Kodi Lee

Singer Tom Ball

Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mārgean

Young magician Aidan McCan (Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer — see above)

Comedian Mike E. Winfield (Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer)

Detroit Youth Choir (Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer)

Light Balance Kids (Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer)

When not judging talent on AGT and rooting for her Golden Buzzer young magician Aidan McCan, Heidi Klum continues to travel the world and model.

As seen above and below in Vegas, she’s “working it” and flaunting her famously long legs in fishnets and a pair of sparkly Christian Louboutin stilettos.

And when not in her Vegas showgirl costume, Klum relaxes in her Vegas hotel room — and often without clothes (below).

Klum captioned the photo below “Hump Day” and “Viva Las Vegas.”

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC.