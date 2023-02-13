Henry Winkler Praises Rihanna in ALL CAPS as Donald Trump Fumes

TV legend and sometime movie star Henry Winkler resides firmly on the left (and against psychopaths) when it comes to politics — and firmly on the love when it comes to the arts. And Winkler was uppercase-in-love with Rihanna‘s Super Bowl halftime show, in which the pregnant singer performed from dazzling platform-assisted heights while hundreds of white-clad dancers accompanied her in a medley of her hits.

Oh YES she did https://t.co/hbywgnA6T6 — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) February 13, 2023

Retweeting writer Steven Beschloss assertion that “Rihanna owned that stadium,” Winkler added “Oh YES she did.”

Winkler’s employing the all caps style could just be for innocent emphasis, but since the all caps style has become the social media signature of former president Donald Trump, it’s also being viewed by some as a tweak at the MAGA man. That’s mostly because Winkler’s uppercase assertion stands diametrically opposed to Donald Trump’s incendiary take on Rihanna’s performance.

On his Truth Social account, Trump weighed in with this: “EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.” Note the all caps.

Trump’s opinion wasn’t in the majority going by the NFL’s own YouTube account where 729K Thumbs Up are up against hardly any Thumbs Down.

Here’s a well-received comment on the YouTube page for her performance:

“I actually think this is a very refreshing performance, It wasn’t over the top but it just showed the raw talent of not just Rihanna, but all of the dancers as well as the people behind the scenes. Everyone did an amazing job, and it’s really good to see how genuinely happy she was to just be performing again. Not to mention doing it all while pregnant, I’m not her biggest fan personally (some of her music isn’t my style) but there is absolutely no denying her talent.”

Here’s what Rihanna performed, so you can get right to your YouTube favorites:

0:19 BBHMM 1:31 Where Have You Been 2:24 Only Girl (In the World) 2:55 We Found Love 4:18 Rude Boy 4:55 Work 5:40 Wild Thoughts 6:44 Pour It Up 8:11 All of the Lights 9:30 Run This Town 10:27 Umbrella 11:26 Diamonds