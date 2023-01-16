Heidi Klum Parties in Hot Pink Bra, Cargo Pants, Pointy Platform Heels

Auditions continue on the new new spin-off series America’s Got Talent: All-Stars, as previous winners, finalists, favorites, and viral sensations show their stuff for the chance to win the title of AGT All-Star.

The contestants get the opportunity to perform in front of AGT judges Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum, comedian Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews.

When not filming AGT, Klum keeps her “day job” as a model. When she shared the stunning photo above, of her modeling a sheer hot pink blouse over a matching bra, cargo pants and pointy platform heels, she captioned it with party emojis.

If you think Klum looks like the Barbie doll, you’re not alone. A die-hard fan of Klum made the video above: the fan recreated Klum’s tiny cutout silver mini dress with white boa ensemble (by designer Kevin Germanier) which she wore at the Golden Globes award ceremony.

The materials the fan used for the Barbie dress (aluminum foil) and the boa (tampon) is genius.

America’s Got Talent: All Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC.