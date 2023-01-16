Leslie Jones Gets NBA Conduct Advisory Warning at Knicks Game

Get ready to see a lot of comedian Leslie Jones. The former Saturday Night Live cast member is the first guest host of The Daily Show since the departure of Trevor Noah who hosted the show for the past seven years. As seen in the video below, at the famous Daily Show desk, Jones is excited about her new gig.

The Daily Show is filmed in New York City, home of the legendary New York Knicks, the NBA team that calls Madison Square Garden home. One of the perks of being The Daily Show host is courtside tickets.

As seen in the video above, while standing on the court cheering on the Knicks, Jones is approached by a member of the MSG security team and is given a pre-emptive conduct advisory warning.

It’s a giant index card with an NBA logo on it and a reminder of how to behave at the Garden so you don’t get kicked out and fined for inappropriate behavior (e.g. standing on the court and cheering, “Let’s go Knicks!”).

Jones laughed when given the warning but did abide by the rules. She still gave her loud commentary on the game from her courtside seat. P.S. She thinks Jalen Brunson is All-Star material.