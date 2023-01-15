Tiffany Haddish Stuns in White Hot Cutout Mini Dress, “Feeling Cute”

As an actress, stand-up comedian Tiffany Haddish is known for her TV roles on The Carmichael Show (Nekeisha) with Jerrod Carmichael, and Apple TV’s The Afterparty with Kevin Hart, and in films including Girls Trip (Dina) among others.

When it came time to celebrate fellow stand-up comedian Jimmy Kimmel at his 20th anniversary party for his late night TV talk show, Haddish showed up in a stunning cutout blazer mini dress with a plunging neckline. “I was feeling cute,” she wrote with the video below.

And when not on a movie or TV set, Haddish often models, as seen in the stunning ensemble below by Maison Margiela.

Get ready to see more of Haddish: she will appear next on the big screen as psychic Harriet in Disney’s upcoming horror comedy Haunted Mansion with Jared Leto, Jamie Lee Curtis, Winona Ryder, Rosario Dawson and Danny DeVito, among others.

Haunted Mansion — which is a remake of the 2003 movie starring Eddie Murphy (trailer above) — is scheduled for a August 11, 2023 release. Dear White People creator Justin Simien directs.