Sofia Vergara Fangirls Cher in Plunging Strapless Houndstooth Jumpsuit

Before becoming a judge on America’s Got Talent with music producer Simon Cowell, supermodel Heidi Klum and standup comedian Howie Mandel, actress Sofia Vergara established herself as a TV sitcom star. For her role on Modern Family — as Gloria, the second wife of patriarch Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill, Married with Children) — Vergara was nominated four times for a Primetime Emmy Awards.

As a fellow TV laugh-getter, Vergara was one of the celebrities invited to celebrate and honor TV legend Carol Burnett on her 90th birthday. For the big event, Vergara (who brought her son as her date, see above) turned heads in a strapless houndstooth jumpsuit with a plunging neckline (designed by David Koma) and a pair of towering stilettos.

Vergara shared many photos from the event including the one below of her fangirling one-named triple-threat Cher. She captioned it: “Cher is da house!” with four golden star emojis.

Cher was a guest on The Carol Burnett Show more than once in the 1970s, and the two stars (Cher and Burnett) were the muses of fashion designer Bob Mackie. P.S. That’s Dame Julie Andrews (The Sound of Music, Victor, Victoria, The Princess Diaries) on the other side of Burnett.

Above is Vergara on the red carpet saying hello to former Saturday Night Live star Kristen Wiig.