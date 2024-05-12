Trump Claims He’s Bigger Than Bruce Springsteen In New Jersey

Rock and Roll legend and New Jersey icon Bruce Springsteen already has a durable nickname — The Boss — and so Donald Trump didn’t opt to bestow one of his signature denigrating monikers (Lyin’ Ted, Little Marco, etc.) on Springsteen as he played a rhetorical game of “mine is bigger” with the pride of the Garden State.

Trump took on Springsteen at a rally in Wildwood, NJ, a Jersey shore vacation spot about 100 miles south of Springsteen’s native Asbury Park, another Jersey shore town. Trump said his crowds are bigger than those Springsteen draws, while also saying unaccountably that all “these wackos,” these “liberal singers” vote for him, not for the Democrats.

“The actually vote for me, you know,” Trump said. “They all vote for me.” Bringing up Springsteen, Trump said, “Bruce Springsteen, we have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen. Right? Much bigger.”

Trump: Is there anything better than a Trump rally? These liberal singers, they actually vote for me. You know, like Bruce Springsteen. We have a much bigger crowd than Bruce Springsteen. Right? pic.twitter.com/avB1njR58v — Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2024

Springsteen has supported Democratic candidates in the past, including Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Awarding Springsteen an Arts and Humanities Medal at the White House in 2023, President Biden said: “Bruce Springsteen, a poet troubadour, chronicler of American life and resilience and hope and dreams, recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, along with 20 Grammys, an Oscar, a Tony, and an unyielding love from millions of fans across generations.”