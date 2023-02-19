Anna Kendrick Stuns in ‘Very Sexy’ Hot Pink Mini Dress, Pointed Stilettos

Hollywood movie star Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, Up in the Air) is turning heads on the red carpet at the 75th Directors Guild of America Awards ceremony in Beverly Hills.

As her PR firm reports with the stunning photo below, Kendrick is “picture perfect” in a hot pink mini dress by fashion designer Monique Lhuillier and a pair of pointed black heels with crystal rhinestones straps that cross the instep by Giuseppe Zanotti. One fan replied: “Very sexy.”

Get ready to see more of Kendrick: she’s promoting her new film, the drama Alice, Darling.

In Alice, Darling, Kendrick plays the protagonist, Alice, who’s described “a young woman trapped in an abusive relationship” who “becomes the unwitting participant in an intervention staged by her two closest friends.” Trailer below.

Kendrick will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming comedy Self Reliance. It’s about a man who is “given the opportunity to participate in a life or death reality game show” and “discovers there’s a lot to live for.” Jake Johnson (New Girl) writes, directs and stars. Self Reliance is scheduled for a March 11, 2023 release. Andy Samberg and Christopher Lloyd also star.