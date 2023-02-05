Julia Stiles ‘Single and Bored’ Selfie Provokes Olivia Munn Reaction

Hollywood movie star Julia Stiles launched her acting career as a child in films including 10 Things I Hate About You with the late Heath Ledger, and Save the Last Dance with Sean Patrick Thomas, before landing her blockbuster roles as Nicky in The Bourne film franchise with Matt Damon and as Elizabeth in Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez.

Since then, in real life, Stiles has married (in 2017) and become a mom. She and her husband Preston J. Cook (see above) are parents of a 5-year-old son and a baby boy who just turned one in January.

In light of her baby turning one, in January, Stiles shared the selfie about and wrote: “Throwback to when I was single and bored. Love being a Mother more than anything, but if I never wanted to go to bed as a child, or as an adult, how am I expected to put my kids to bed?… Just sayin.’”

When fellow actor (The Newsroom, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart) and mom of a young one Olivia Munn (below in a string bikini with her baby on a boat) saw and read the post, she replied: “I feel this so much.”

Get ready to see more of Stiles: she stars in the Amazon Originals series The Lake, which was just renewed for a second season. Watch fun trailer below.

Stiles plays the “conniving and ambitious” Maisy-Mae who inherited the family’s lake cabin from her stepfather, to the surprise of her stepbrother Justin (Jordan Gavaris, Orphan Black), who is fighting to get it back.