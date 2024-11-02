Nelly Korda Teases Sports Illustrated Bikini Photo Shoot

The World’s No. 1 women’s professional golfer and Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda will be featured in the upcoming 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

Sports Illustrated released the teaser video below of Korda wearing a robe and in front of racks of swimsuits, and promised to release more “exclusive sneak peeks” of Nelly’s photoshoot with photographer Ben Horton.

Korda isn’t shy about wearing a bikini, as seen below during her visit to Croatia this summer. (Korda is the daughter of retired Czech professional tennis players Petr Korda (winner of the 1998 Australian Open) and Regina Rajchrtová.

…and below on a beach in Sarasota, Florida.

Get ready to see more of the 27-year-old Florida native, who will return to the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando with LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam on the weekend of December 19–22, 2024.

Korda will play with her father and Sorenstam will play with her 13-year-old son, Will. The tournament will be broadcast live across NBC, GOLF Channel and Peacock.