Amber Heard Wows In Black Leather Pants, “In a Committed Relationship…”

When not filming the Aquaman sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with Jason Momoa, Hollywood movie star Amber Heard spends time at home. When she shared the photo below, a photo of her backside in a pair of black leather pants at the kitchen stove, she captioned it: “It’s official: I’m in a committed relationship with my AGA” with a diamond engagement ring emoji. AGA is the brand name of her stove!

While we can’t reveal too much about her new close committed relationship, we can say it’s sure to get hot!

[Related: Jason Momoa Rocks Vintage “Fudge” Biker Pants, “Your Wife Is a Lucky Lady”]

She looks great in tiny black leather shorts, too!

The new mom is keeping fit!

Get ready to see more of Amber: after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (which is scheduled for a Dec. 16, 2022 release), she will star in the upcoming romance/thriller Run Away with Me which is about an American in Paris who falls for a model and “the two become intertwined in the criminal underworld of the European modeling industry.”