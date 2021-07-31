‘Love, For Real’ Hallmark Movie Star Chloe Bridges Engaged to Pitch Perfect’s Adam DeVine

The protagonist of the Hallmark Channel movie Love, For Real is Hayley. When she and her best friend Bree go on a reality dating show to publicize Hayley’s fashion line, nothing goes as planned.

Hayley is portrayed by actress Chloe Bridges who is best known for her roles on Pretty Little Liars (Sydney Driscoll), The Carrie Diaries (Donna LaDonna), 90210 (Alexis), and Freddie (Zoey), among others.

Watch Adam and Chloe in

the 2015 movie Final Girls

The 29-year-old brunette beauty is engaged to 37-year-old comedic actor Adam Devine, who is known his roles on Workaholics, Modern Family, and the Pitch Perfect movies, among others.

Love, For Real premieres on Hallmark Channel on Saturday, July 31 at 9 pm.