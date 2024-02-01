Omarosa Moves On From Trump To NFL Legend Deion Sanders

Omarosa Manigault Newman is known (simply as “Omarosa”) for her years on reality TV series with former President Donald Trump including The Apprentice (2004), Celebrity Apprentice (2008), and All-Star Apprentice (2013) and for her year at the White House during the Trump administration. (She famously captured her White House firing in an audio recording.)

[In 2017, Omarosa was assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison. In 2018, she released a memoir, Unhinged: An Insiders Account of the Trump White House, which quickly became a New York Times best-seller.]

Omarosa still competes on reality series — she recently starred in the 2023 series House of Villains on E! — but is also now wearing a film producer hat: Omarosa appears in (and co-produced) the upcoming documentary, Tiger Run: The Untold Story. It’s about former NFL star and two-time Super Bowl champion Deion Sanders and his time coaching the Jackson State University Tigers football team.

The film showcases a handful of players on the JSU Tigers (who won the 2021 SWAC Championship) as they prepare for the 2022 NFL Pro Day.

As seen in the recently released trailer (above), the film reveals “there are more than 1200 HBCU football players in the U.S. — out of the 259 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, not a single one was from a HBCU. The film chronicles Sanders convincing the NFL to host an HBCU Pro Day on the campus of JSU in 2022.

Note: In 2023, Sanders — known as Coach Prime — left Jackson State and took the head coaching job at Colorado.

Above is Omarosa in December 2023, receiving the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her work with HBCUs (the award is signed by President Biden).