RFK Jr’s Wife Flaunts Legs with NBA Champion, “Sports Night”

On the TV game show I See Your Voice, Hollywood movie star and stand-up comedian Ken Jeong welcomes two permanent panelists to the show — actress Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and former Cheetah Girls member Adrienne Bailon-Houghton.

Above: Cheryl Hines on I Can See Your Voice (Amanda Mazonkey/FOX)

On the show, Hines — who is married to 2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. — flaunts her legs in a bright blue floral dress and hot pink stilettos on the Sports Night episode which airs Wednesday, January 31 at 8 pm ET on FOX.

Above: l-r: Montell Jordan, Cheryl Hines, Dwight Howard, Jon Lovitz, and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, I Can See Your Voice (Amanda Mazonkey/FOX)

Hines and Bailon-Houghton, with special guest celebrities — singer Montell Jordan, former NBA champion Dwight Howard, and former Saturday Night Live star Jon Lovitz — will help contestants “tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note.” They weed out the bad “voices” based on clues, interrogation and lip synch challenges.

Above: Hines and Howard on I Can See Your Voice (Amanda Mazonkey/FOX)

Note: After winning a title in 2020 with the LA Lakers, the NBA champion and eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard later moved overseas and signed with the Taiwanese-based Leopards. Video below.

It’s a reason they call us the STRONG GROUP 🕺🏾🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/5wzLHbyYn8 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) January 27, 2024

Get ready to see more of Hines: she’s promoting the premiere of the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm with Larry David.

I See Your Voice airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on FOX.