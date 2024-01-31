Julianne Hough Stuns in Plunging Strapless Dress, “French Red Lip”

When not on a ballroom dance floor, Dancing with the Stars Mirror Ball trophy winner and co-host Julianne Hough is often turning heads in fashion-forward ensembles, as seen below in a stunning white strapless dress by Del Core. Hough admits of the look, “I’m still not over it.”

When the 35-year-old triple-threat shared the closeup photo below, she captioned it: “Sometimes, there’s nothing like a good French red lip.”

Hough added that “Expressing myself through makeup is my favorite approach to livening up my looks and giving it that final pop.” P.S. That French red lip is courtesy of global cosmetics brand Lancome.

Lancome says “a bold red lipstick is a timeless classic” and “can look great on anyone” but warns “as long as you know how to pick out the right rouge for your skin tone.” The French makeup company suggests the following when in search of the right red lipstick: