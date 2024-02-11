Gwen Stefani Unzips Skintight Bodysuit, Fans Rally Around Her

Tabloid Life & Style reported that married music power couple Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been “drifting apart.” But the former Voice coaches look as close as can be while promoting their new duet, ‘Purple Irises.’

As seen below, the couple are fawning all over each other in the ‘Purple Irises’ teaser video. Fans can’t get enough of the catchy tune and “the way he looks at her.”

The set of the video has a 1970s theme accentuated with Stefani rocking an unzippered skintight denim bodysuit by fashion brand Wrangler. More than one fan noted “Loving the wrangler jumpsuit on you!”

Wrangler calls the bodysuit The Body Beautiful Jumpsuit, and describes it as “our sexy fitted denim jumpsuit” which “features a zip-front, two snap pockets at the chest, and our STAUD belt loop detail at the waist. The jumpsuit is fitted through the body and has a flared leg.”

As seen above on The Bobby Jones Show, Stefani and Shelton spoke about their recent collaboration, after Stefani spoke about reuniting with her No Doubt band mates for Coachella in April.

“It’s going to be really bizarre to have to re-learn some of the old songs again,” Stefani admits. “It’s going to be really exciting… but not as exciting as what’s going on right now,” she says as she turns to Shelton.