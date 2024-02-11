Eminem Amplifies Dre & Snoop ‘Gin & Juice’ Ad, “Drop a Damn Album”

West Coast rappers Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg chose Super Bowl Sunday to launch their new alcohol brand Gin & Juice (5.9% abv). The name of the drink is a nod to Snoop’s 1994 single ‘Gin & Juice’ which was on his debut studio album, Doggystyle, which Dre produced. (‘Gin & Juice’ was nominated for the 1995 Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance.)

As seen in the short film below, Dre and Dogg play a couple of bickering gangsters about to dig a hole in the middle of the night.

Congrats to Dre & Snoop on their new journey @ByDreAndSnoop !!! pic.twitter.com/19ohsvM8PG — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 11, 2024

Dre’s prodigy, Detroit rapper Eminem, was quick to help promote Gin & Juice by amplifying the ad and sharing it with his more than 41 million followers on Instagram and 22 million on Twitter.

(Dre signed Eminem to his Death Row Records in 1998 and the rest is Slim Shady history.)

Eminem fans approve of the video but want new music. As one replied: “This is cool and all but we all just want another album from u.” It’s been four years since Eminem released an album — Music to Be Murdered By (2020), Dre produced it. On the cover of the album, Eminem’s wearing a black suit and holding a shovel.

Snoop and Dre are working together on Snoop’s 20th studio album, Missionary, which is “a return to the sound of the rapper’s first albums, released in the early 1990s,” according to Rolling Stone. Missionary is scheduled for a November 2024 release.

P.S. Gin & Juice is available in four flavors: Melon, citrus, passionfruit, and apricot.