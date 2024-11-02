Tori Spelling Stuns in Tiny Sheer Crop Top at 90210 Reunion, “Donna & David Back Together”

Hollywood star Tori Spelling is best known for her role as Donna Martin on the long-running teen soap opera Beverly Hills, 90210, created by her late father Aaron Spelling.

When Spelling recently reunited with her 90210 co-stars Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders) and Brian Austin Green (David Silver), she wore a stunning sheer black crop top with a pair of low-riding jeans and Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers.

90210 fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “That’s real family for life,” and another chimed in, “”My beautiful Babies 😍 can’t wait to see all 6 of you together, next year at 90’s Con Hartford ❤️love you Tori.”

Note: The 90s Con in Hartford will be held on March 28, 29 & 30, 2025 at the Connecticut Convention Center Show, where Spelling, Green, Ziering, Jennie Garth, and Jason Priestley will greet fans and sign merch.

This week, when Spelling got together again with Green, she wore a pin-striped vest and another pair of low-riding jeans. She captioned the photo below: “Donna Martin & David Silver, back together again!”

Spelling had Green on her podcast, Misspelling. She said they laugh “our way through memories from our 90210 days, share some of our quirks (yes, including snoring), and talk about our love for the weirdest pets. It’s always so much fun reflecting on where we’ve been and where we’re headed. You’re not going to want to miss this one!’