Jennie Garth Wows in All-White in NYC, Ian Ziering Reacts

Hollywood star Jennie Garth is best known for her role as high schooler Kelly Taylor in the Aaron Spelling teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 with Spelling’s daughter Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering, and the late Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry, among others.

Due to the success of her new clothing line (available exclusively on QVC), Me by Jennie Garth, the blonde beauty is being asked to speak at retail events by organizations including WIRL, Women in Retail Leadership.

As seen below at WIRL’s Women in Retail on the Road event, held at the City Winery in New York City, Garth turned heads in an all-white ‘Me by Jennie Garth’ ensemble — a her best selling ribbed sweater vest with shoulder pads, pleated trousers, and pointed-toe sling-back heels.

Garth wrote: “Connecting with and learning from so many inspiring women leaders in the retail industry was empowering. If you are a woman in the workspace we should be elevating each other to create a place where we all can grow and thrive.”

#LoveQVC ♬ September – Earth, Wind & Fire @officialjenniegarth check out the set QVC created for “Me” by Jennie Garth drop 02, the Santa Ynez collection. 🤎 it feels like I could walk right into that vineyard, right?! these items are the perfect addition to your Fall favorites wardrobe! thank you to the BEST team ever at @QVC, Inc for this gorgeous set that made me feel like I was back in the rolling hills of Santa Ynez🥰 shop now on QVC.com! 🖤JG #IChooseME

She added, “Together, we can claim our seats at the table, there is room for us all!”

Garth’s fans are impressed with her all chic white look (“beautiful sweater”) and the effort she’s putting behind her business endeavor. As one replied, “You’ve put in more air miles than I have this year. 😂 You are simply amazing and an inspiration to so many women.” Her 90210 co-star Ziering replied, “So proud of you Jen!”