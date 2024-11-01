Kacey Musgraves Stuns Showing Off Underboob in Sheer Lace Mini Dress

When not performing on stage during her Deeper Well World Tour, country music star Kacey Musgraves is having fun with friends. As seen below in her Halloween costume — a light green sheer lace mini dress with a ripped section that reveals the provocative “underboob” — Musgraves reported that she had “a fairy tale good time.”

Swipe the photos above to see her male friends lifting her up — with very carefully placed hands.

Musgraves’s fans are going wild over the look and leaving comments including “I do believe in fairies I do I do” and “That gown has a Botticelli primavera vibe.”

Musgraves is also promoting the new issue of American Songwriter which features her on the cover, see below. Photos were taken by Musgraves “little sister” Kelly Christine Musgraves. And yes, that is Musgraves’s dog, Pepper, by her side.

Get ready to see more of Musgraves: her Deeper Well World Tour picks up in Canada, in Quebec City on November 6 and then returns to the United States in Baltimore on November 9.