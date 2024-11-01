Jessica Sarah Parker Stuns in Over-the-Knee Lace Socks, Gladiator Stilettos

Get ready to see more of Hollywood star Jessica Sarah Parker (Sex and the City, Hocus Pocus, The Family Stone). As seen below, filming a scene for And Just Like That… on a New York City street, Parker — as her fashion-forward character Carrie Bradshaw — is rocking a pair of lacy pointelle over-the-knee socks with a pair of gladiator strap stilettos.

Swipe to see the socks under that full length unbuttoned denim skirt.

With the photo, Glamour magazine reports: “Are over-the-knee socks making a comeback? According to Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of And Just Like That…, the answer is a resounding yes.”

Fellow fashionistas are loving the “whole fit” especially the oversized cherry leather coin purse clutch by Coach.

Season 3 of And Just Like That… will premiere in 2025, when fans can see Parker in more stunning ensembles, as seen above in the hot pink dress by Oscar de la Renta and below in a strapless satin corset dress with purple sling-backs.

Note: Parker is also reprising her role as Sarah Sanderson in the upcoming third installment of the Hocus Pocus film franchise with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.