Diane Kruger Stuns in Pink Rose Dress, Audrey Hepburn Hair

Hollywood movie star Diane Kruger (Inglourious Basterds, In the Fade, National Treasure) turned heads at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year gala in a pink gown with embellished roses and spaghetti straps — and a new hair style. The former blonde rocked a reddish updo with short bangs that is reminiscent of the iconic movie star Audrey Hepburn (Roman Holiday, Breakfast at Tiffany’s).

As seen above and below, other celebrities at the event included former supermodel Jerry Hall and actress/model Elizabeth Hurley (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Bedazzled).

Kruger’s fans are going wild over the Audrey Hepburn resemblance and the overall glamorous look. “Paging Audrey Hepburn!!” one replied. Kruger’s partner, fellow actor Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), also replied with a series of red-heart-eyed emojis.

Get ready to see more of Kruger: she will appear next on the big screen in the World War II film Amrum. The protagonist is 12-year-old boy Nanning who lives in a small community on the island of Amrum (on the German North Sea), and must provide for his mother and family in the final days of the war.

Filmmaker Fatih Akin, who directed Kruger in the 2017 movie In the Fade, also directs her in Amrum. Above is Akin and Kruger promoting Amrum at the Hamburg Film Festival. (Note: Kruger won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival for her In the Fade role.)