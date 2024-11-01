Kate Beckinsale Stuns in Tiny Pink Corset Mini Dress, “Ballerina Chic”

Hollywood movie star Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Van Helsing, The Widow) is known for turning heads on the red carpet in dramatic provocative dresses. When she modeled a pink strapless lace-up corset mini dress with an elaborate puffy skirt and platform stilettos, fashion designer Christian Siriano took credit.

With the photo below, Siriano wrote: “Ballerina chic with this beauty Kate Beckinsale 🩰💞 A little Friday night glamour!”

Siriano’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the “ballerina chic” look including actress Selma Blair (Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions, Hellboy) who replied, “Love love love this sexy Barbie Antoinette.”

Although quite a few voiced their concern over the pink cat she’s holding. As one fan replied: “Love the colour of the dress. Not pleased to see the cat a shade of pink – pls tell me that’s photoshopped!”

Get ready to see more of Beckinsale: she;s promoting her recently released Amazon Prime movie Canary Black. She plays the protagonist, top CIA agent Avery Graves, who’s being “blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her own country to save her kidnapped husband.” Rupert Friend plays her husband, a civilian who doesn’t know who she really is. Trailer above.