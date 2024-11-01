Iggy Azalea Stuns in Plunging Cutout Corset, Selling Crypto

Australian-born rapper Iggy Azalea hasn’t released new music since her 2021 album The End of an Era, nor has she been on tour since opening for Pitbull on his 2022 Can’t Stop Us Now Summer Tour.

The 34-year-old single mom has been busy with non-music business endeavors including the promotion Womanizer sex toys, as seen below, running her crowdfunding platform DreamVault, and her meme-inspired cryptocurrency $MOTHER (a partnership with Solana blockchain).

When not entertaining her millions of followers on Instagram with photos of her in bikinis and plunging cutout corsets (below), Azalea has been promoting $MOTHER in Asia. Swipe to see Azalea on stage at the crypto conference, Token2049 in Singapore.

As seen in the video below, Azalea — rocking a black bodycon dress with a hip-high slit and matching cowboy hat — was late to the stage, but said she was “super excited” to attend her first crypto conference.

Other celebrity guests at Token2049 included F1 driver Lando Norris and, by satellite, former NSA intelligence contractor/whistleblower Eric Snowden, who became a citizen of Russia in 2022.

Azalea said of her new community platforms: “Everybody has a dream. I want to make sure that everybody is thought about, I don’t want to pigeonhole into a particular type of creator.”