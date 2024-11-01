Jason Aldean’s Wife Models Trump Shirt Even MAGA Doesn’t Like — “That’s Not It”

Country music star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Aldean have been vocal about their support for and friendship with former president Donald Trump. The Aldeans have been repeat guests at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, as seen below on New Year’s Eve.

On The Aldeans’ MAGA merchandise website, Mrs. Aldean models t-shirts featuring Trump in his signature blue suit with a cowboy hat, and another series of t-shirts featuring Trump in a football uniform.

The reviews of the Aldeans’ MAGA t-shirts have been mixed, even by MAGA loyalists.

One fan replied: “Love the Aldeans, love Trump!!… However, this drop was not it.” Another wrote: “I understand you like the guy but these shirts are not it.”

Another Aldean fan added to the critique of the designs: “I don’t agree with their politics, but I like them. But who would actually wear this? One of the reasons that I followed her is because I thought she had style.”

“These are hilarious! And not flattering!!!! Ugh,” wrote a disappointed fan. And another questioned the choice of content: “I don’t get it. Trump never played football. Weird.” Note: The New York City native was never a cowboy, either.