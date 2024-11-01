Jessica Biel Stuns in Bloody Costume with ‘Mean Girls’ Nod

Hollywood star Jessica Biel has played a number of characters who have been doused in blood in TV series including Candy (below), The Sinner, and the iconic 2002 slasher movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

On Halloween, Biel shared the selfie below — of her in a blood-stained white dress — and added photos of her bloody characters. She captioned it: “I’m with you, Cady.”

You have to swipe through the slideshow to get the Cady reference.

The last photo is a montage from the movie Mean Girls. In the scene, Amanda Seyfried‘s character (who’s dressed as a sexy Playboy bunny) asks Lindsay Lohan‘s character, Cady, who’s dressed as the bloody Bride of Frankenstein, “why are you dressed so scary?” Cady replies, “because it’s Halloween.”

Get ready to see more of Biel: she stars in the upcoming thriller The Better Sister with Elizabeth Banks (Cocaine Bear, The Hunger Games). Biel plays a woman who married her sister’s ex-husband. When her husband is murdered, “long-hidden family secrets” are revealed.

Biel will also appear on the big screen in the upcoming thriller Batso with Ethan Hawke and Daniel Radcliffe. It’s based on the true story of three mountain climbers who in the 1970s took on the most difficult route up El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.