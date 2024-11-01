Maren Morris Stuns in Black Leather Bra, “Love This Vibe”

Country music star turned pop star Maren Morris (‘My Church’) is promoting her new hit single, ‘People Still Show Up,’ from her new album of the same title on social media with sexy photos as in the series below, which stunningly features Morris in a black leather halter top bra.

As seen below, Morris wears the top in the music video, which recreates a scene from the 1996 movie The Craft about a group of young wannabe witches.

As seen in the movie clip below, when a bus driver drops off the girls, he warns them “to watch out for those weirdos,” and Nancy (Fairuza Balk) famously replies, “We are the weirdos, mister.”

Morris’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the look including songwriter/singer Julia Michaels who replied, “You’re so hot.” More than one fan chimed in, “Love this look” and “Love this vibe.”

Note: People Still Show Up was written by Jack Antonoff and Laura Veltz. Antonoff produced the song, too.