Lili Reinhart Stuns in Strapless Bustier Dress, Gushes Over Kate Winslet

Hollywood star Lili Reinhart (Riverdale, Hustlers) turned heads at the Women in Film event in Los Angeles this week in a stunning strapless black bustier dress by fashion label Max Mara.

With the photos below, Reinhart added a clip of Oscar winner Kate Winslet (The Reader, Revolutionary Road, Little Children, Titanic) speaking on stage and encouraging the women in the audience to “hold your nerve, girls. Don’t take no for an answer. Don’t make films with people who don’t want to make your film with you.”

After a round of applause, Winslet added, “Because they don’t deserve to be on your set. They’ve got to earn that right.”

Reinhart wrote that she was inspired by the event and especially by Winslet, praising the English star for sharing “eternal wisdom.” Note: Winslet not only starred in the World War II biopic Lee, about fashion model turned photographer Lee Miller, she also produced it.

First look at Cooper Raiff’s ‘HAL & HARPER’ starring Cooper Raiff, Lili Reinhart, Havana Rose Liu and Mark Ruffalo. https://t.co/u4C0xYKAoX — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 3, 2024

Get ready to see more of Reinhart: she’s been promoting her new film Hal & Harper with Cooper Raiff and Mark Ruffalo. She and Raiff play siblings who “try to preserve their childhood even though their single father (Ruffalo) forces them to grow up too fast.” Teaser below.