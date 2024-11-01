Carla Gugino Stuns in Throwback Elektra Luxx Bodysuit Photo, “MEOW”

Hollywood movie star Carla Gugino (San Andreas, Night at the Museum, Spy Kids) celebrated Halloween this year by sharing never-seen photos of her as her multi-faceted character Verna while filming The Fall of the House of Usher, the Netflix mini-series based on the legendary Edgar Allan Poe story. Trailer below.

The brunette beauty explained why she didn’t share the selfies before now: “we were on strike when the show came out. And then they were forgotten in the midst of long ago taken pics. By me, but not you my fans so thank you and these are for you!”

As seen in the photos above and below, there were many incarnations of Verna including a security guard, a construction worker, and a cat chaser, among others.

Gugino concluded her Halloween evening with the photo below — of her in a sexy black cat-woman-esque mask and unzipped bodysuit, and captioned it: “Elektra Luxx says MEOW in honor of the NYC Halloween Parade.”

Gugino played the titular character in the 2010 indie comedy Elektra Luxx, an adult film star who quit the industry after becoming pregnant, “but soon finds her life more chaotic than ever.”