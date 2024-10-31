Gina Kirschenheiter Stuns in Strapless Sheer Lace Dress

The Real Housewives of Orange County reality TV star Gina Kirschenheiter turned heads in a strapless sheer black lace dress while in New York City.

As seen below, at the elegant Pierre Hotel, Kirschenheiter got dressed up for a charity event to raise money and awareness for NephCure, the nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those affected by rare, protein-spilling kidney diseases.

Kirschenheiter was joined by Real Housewives of OC co-stars Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton, and their boss, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen. The celebs had gathered to honor NBCUniversial’s Head of Unscripted TV executive, Jennifer Geisser, who has been on NephCure‘s Board of Directors for 20 years, ever since her son was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome.

After the black-tie affair, Kirschenheiter and Simpson slipped into their Halloween costumes — the creepy twins from the iconic horror movie The Shining.

Fans of both women are going wild over the look (“you guys nailed it!”) and the funny video (“you are my spirit animal”).