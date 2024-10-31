Hailee Steinfeld Stuns in Navel-Plunging Mermaid Dress, “Great Photos”

Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld (The Marvels, True Grit, Pitch Perfect 3, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) turned heads on the red carpet at the Season 2 premiere of the Netflix animated series Arcane in a stunning black navel-plunging dress with a gold sequin bandeau and mermaid hem.

As seen below, the brunette beauty posed with her co-stars Mia Sinclair Jenness (in the strapless red corset) and Ella Purnell (in the red leather pleated mini skirt ensemble). More than one fan replied, “Great photos!”

Get ready to see more of Steinfeld: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming horror movie Sinners. Michael B. Jordan stars as twin brothers (a dual role) who try to leave their troubled lives behind and “return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.”

Sinners, which is scheduled for a March 4, 2025 release, was written and directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed, Fruitvale Station). Bonus: Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies) and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods) co-star.

Note: Season 2 of Arcane will be released on Netflix on November 9.