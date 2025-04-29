2paragraph News: News, Politics, Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Billionaire Trump Cabinet Member Caught Off Guard By Trump’s “200 Deals” Claim

by in Daily Edition | April 29, 2025

Sec. Doug Burgum

Sec. Burgum, Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire U.S. Secretary of Interior Doug Burgum spoke about President Donald Trump‘s sweeping tariff agenda on CNN with Kaitlin Collins, who noted the results of a recent poll which revealed that the majority of Americans say Trump’s tariffs are “bad policy.” Burgum asserted that this view was short-sighted, and called Trump “fearless” in applying tariffs in the face of the blowback.

Collins asked Burgum, “Do you know of any trade agreements that they are actually close to closing, and not just top lines?”

Burgum said, “These folks are working around the clock and weekends to get trade deals. And I think you’re going to see from President Trump one trade deal after another announced. When you start walking through a hundred announcements with 100 different countries in every single one of those we end up with a better trade deal than what we have right now, I mean, how could anybody say that’s not a good deal for this country.”

Collins replied to Burgum’s 100 deals figure, saying of Trump: “He’s arguing that he’s made 200 trade deals so far.” Burgum responded to the discrepancy by saying, “There’s all kinds of companies, countries, excuse me, that are showing up at the doorstep because they understand America is serious about leveling the trade issues.”

While MAGA supporters on X doubt the poll results on tariffs as presented by CNN (“CNN polls are fake news, EVERYONE knows this by now”), many more commenters are asking Burgum to “name one [trade deal].”

As one replied: “Why can’t they name one country, the only country they kinda sorta named, China, said they’re lying.” China has denied that Trump and its leader, Xi Jinping, have been in contact.

Journalist Meghan McCarthy replied: “in Doug’s imagination, anything is possible” and reposted the Nate Silver quote below: “The people still defending the tariffs now are the equivalent of people who defended Biden running for re-election even after the debate. The best litmus tests I’ve ever seen for complete partisan hackery.”