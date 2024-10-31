Nicole Kidman Stuns in Backless Halter Dress, “She Is Glowing”

For the series premiere of the Paramount+ series Lioness, Hollywood movie star Nicole Kidman (Eyes Wide Shut, The Hours, Moulin Rouge!) wore a chic taupe-colored pant suit. See the star below with her co-star Zoe Saldana (Guardians of the Galaxy, Avatar).

For the Season 2 premiere of Lionness, the stunning Aussie turned heads on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere in a backless halter top dress by fashion label Bottega Veneta. More than one fan replied, “She is glowing!”

Swipe the photos below of Kidman with her Lioness co-stars, including Saldana, to see the dress in full, without the black jacket.

Below is the Lioness Season 2 trailer.

Get ready to see more of Kidman: she has two new TV series in the works including Margo’s Got Money Troubles, based on the novel of the same title. Elle Fanning plays the titular character, a young mom who struggles to make ends meet so she starts an OnlyFans account. Nick Offerman and Michelle Pfeiffer co-star.

The second series is Scarpetta, in which Kidman plays the titular character, Kay Scarpetta, “a brilliant forensic pathologist uses forensic technology to solve crimes.” Jamie Lee Curtis and Ariana DeBose co-star.