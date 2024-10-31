Brie Larson Stuns in Plunging Dress at Murder Mystery Party

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Lessons in Chemistry, Room) continues to reveal to her millions of fans on social media that she enjoys theme parties.

Last month, the Oscar winner “relished” the activities of her third annual “hot dog festival” with friends. See Larson below tending the grill and playing hot dog trivia games.

This Halloween week, Larson and friends partook in a murder mystery party, as she said, “to honor the spooky season.” As seen below, Larson wore a stunning sequin dress with a plunging neckline and high heels.

Swipe to see the variety of costumes (a police officer, a sailor, a ghost dancer?) and to see Larson present the golden ax award.

After the murder mystery party, Larson took a steamy bath based on the selfie below.

Get ready to see more of Larson: she is promoting her upcoming West End stage debut in the Greek tragedy, Elektra. She plays the title character, who — with her brother — seeks revenge for the murder of their father. (Spoiler alert: it was his ex-wife and her new husband.)